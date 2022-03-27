Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$225.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$219.23.

BYD opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$203.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$145.70 and a 12-month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 3.5599995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

