Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $658,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

