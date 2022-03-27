Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 140 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

