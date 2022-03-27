Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE BRC opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,394,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,078,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after buying an additional 47,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

