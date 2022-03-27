Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BCLI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.05.

BCLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

