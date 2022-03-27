Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BCLI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.05.
BCLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.