Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,051 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Autoliv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 818.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

