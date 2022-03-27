Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.27) price target on the stock.

BRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 425 ($5.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.27) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 417 ($5.49).

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 312 ($4.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £947.63 million and a P/E ratio of 17.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.04.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959 ($6,528.44). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.94), for a total value of £62,565 ($82,365.72). Insiders bought 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376 over the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

