Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $25.27 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

