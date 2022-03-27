Brightworth Buys 1,328 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,383 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. 2,896,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,469. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,954. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

