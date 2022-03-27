Brightworth Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brightworth boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average is $239.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

