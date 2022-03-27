Brightworth Invests $375,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Brightworth bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 1,435,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,157. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

