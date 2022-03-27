Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($14.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTVCY. Societe Generale raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Britvic has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

