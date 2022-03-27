Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the February 28th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Broadscale Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCLE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

