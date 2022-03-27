Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Dycom Industries posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.53.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

