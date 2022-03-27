Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) to post sales of $19.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 212.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 465,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,244. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 557,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

