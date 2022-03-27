Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.84. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

SNA traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $208.82. 270,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,278. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average is $212.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

