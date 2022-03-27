Brokerages Anticipate Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Superior Drilling Products.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.