Brokerages Anticipate Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.01. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.