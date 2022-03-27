Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to announce $18.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.16 billion. Boeing reported sales of $15.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $83.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.24 billion to $89.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.66 billion to $96.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.67.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

