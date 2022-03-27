Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will announce $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.00 million and the lowest is $293.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $267.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 592,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,800. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

