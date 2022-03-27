Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.20) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. 755,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,442. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.