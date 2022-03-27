Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) to report sales of $134.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.75 million to $135.15 million. Upwork reported sales of $113.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $586.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.61 million to $595.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $761.22 million, with estimates ranging from $731.85 million to $805.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Upwork stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 950,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,904,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Upwork by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.