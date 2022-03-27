Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Target Price at $150.27

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $103.84 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

