Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $38.92

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.03.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $41.53. 5,887,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,208,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.42.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

