Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Price Target at $29.43

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.