Brokerages Set Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Target Price at GBX 4,180

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,180 ($55.03).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday.

Get Cranswick alerts:

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,586 ($47.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,118 ($41.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($55.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,565.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,616.70.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.