Brokerages Set Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) PT at $4.07

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

