Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) PT at $6.75

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

FSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

