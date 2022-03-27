Brokerages Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target at $45.74

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

KARO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 11,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $599.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

