Brokerages Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target at $45.74

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.51.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.
KARO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 11,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $599.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
