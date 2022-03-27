Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $5,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)
Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.