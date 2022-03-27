Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) PT at $323.50

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QNTQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 345 ($4.54) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 302 ($3.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

