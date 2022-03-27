Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $41.63

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

