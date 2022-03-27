Brokers Offer Predictions for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.03 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OAS. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $154.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day moving average is $124.44. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

