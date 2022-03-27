Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,280 ($30.02) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.62) to GBX 2,280 ($30.02) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.42) to GBX 1,928 ($25.38) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,309.03.

Burberry Group stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

