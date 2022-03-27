Burleson & Company LLC Buys 973 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

