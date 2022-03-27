CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $312.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CACI traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.81. 150,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.92. CACI International has a 1 year low of $235.34 and a 1 year high of $309.80.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

