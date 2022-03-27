Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.62.
CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.84. 1,274,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.
