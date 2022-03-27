CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.64. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after buying an additional 4,608,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $71,645,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 1,570,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

