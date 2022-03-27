California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 773,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

CALB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $189.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

