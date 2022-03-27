Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.72 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NYSE:CWH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Camping World has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

