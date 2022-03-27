Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$87.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.80.

CNQ opened at C$79.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$36.23 and a 1 year high of C$80.13. The stock has a market cap of C$92.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,174,801.28. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,853,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,003,136.10. Insiders sold 241,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,471,880 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

