Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 654 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

