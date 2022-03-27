Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Trading Up 2.2%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.27. 46,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 81,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 112.26% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 11,750.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

