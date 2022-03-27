Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires 5,917 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after buying an additional 749,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,997,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 957,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.43 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

