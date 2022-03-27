Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 290 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

Shares of PNC traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.