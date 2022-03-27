Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,313,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.