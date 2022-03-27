Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,511,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

