Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
BND traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. 21,372,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539,186. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86.
