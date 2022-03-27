Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVNA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.77.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $128.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.47. Carvana has a twelve month low of $97.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

