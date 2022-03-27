CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.