CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Sees Large Volume Increase

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 747,965 shares.The stock last traded at $48.00 and had previously closed at $47.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CDK Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CDK Global by 14.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 7.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 91,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

